Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Varonis Systems Inc (NASDAQ:VRNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,781. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.25.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 40.22%. The business had revenue of $59.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.37 million. On average, analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $548,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 265,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,452,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.