Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

VREX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $31.00 target price on Varex Imaging and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

VREX stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.72. 109,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.89. Varex Imaging has a 1 year low of $21.57 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $196.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.42 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Varex Imaging will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, CFO Clarence R. Verhoef sold 21,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $609,100.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Varex Imaging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC lifted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

