Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Bailard Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Bailard Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 495,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,664 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 4.5% of Bailard Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $74,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,193.3% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

VTI opened at $151.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.71 and a 200 day moving average of $149.07. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $119.35 and a 52-week high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

