Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) Shares Acquired by Foothills Asset Management Ltd.

Foothills Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 3.7% of Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foothills Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,717,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period.

Shares of BND opened at $84.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.46 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

