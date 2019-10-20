Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $273.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $214.83 and a 52-week high of $277.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.23.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $1.3014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

