Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 228,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the period. C J Advisory Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. C J Advisory Inc now owns 105,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $80.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

