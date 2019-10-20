Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 368.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 442.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

VNQ opened at $94.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $71.08 and a 1 year high of $94.67.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.744 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

