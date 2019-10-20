Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 2,806,971 Shares of Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,555,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,806,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 8.02% of Superior Energy Services worth $16,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,612,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006,686 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,483,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 634,863 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,175,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 979,416 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,696,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Superior Energy Services by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,099,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 162,120 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $2.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped coverage on Superior Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Superior Energy Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Superior Energy Services from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $1.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.43.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Moore acquired 1,000,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.09 per share, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,398,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,826.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Terence E. Hall acquired 700,000 shares of Superior Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,684,340 shares in the company, valued at $218,964.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,215,002 shares of company stock worth $281,950 over the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPN traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. 18,131,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918,721. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.46. Superior Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $11.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $436.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.52 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 33.30% and a negative net margin of 44.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Superior Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

