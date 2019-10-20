Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,320 Shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies were worth $16,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter worth $525,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies in the second quarter worth $1,634,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BioSpecifics Technologies by 1,151.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get BioSpecifics Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BSTC shares. BidaskClub downgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut BioSpecifics Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $90.00 price target on BioSpecifics Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of BSTC stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,014. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $73.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.64. The stock has a market cap of $361.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.21.

BioSpecifics Technologies (NASDAQ:BSTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. BioSpecifics Technologies had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Toby Wegman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $60,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at $104,384.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BioSpecifics Technologies Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for various indications in the United States and internationally. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of Dupuytren's contracture and Peyronie's disease under the XIAFLEX or Xiapex brands.

See Also: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC).

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.