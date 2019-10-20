Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,536 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.43% of Old Second Bancorp worth $16,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 47,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Second Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on OSBC. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on Old Second Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Old Second Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. Old Second Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.24 and a 52 week high of $15.08.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.90%. Analysts anticipate that Old Second Bancorp Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Old Second Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Second Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.