Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,039 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,913 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $18,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $263,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the second quarter worth $269,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 102.2% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

WLDN traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.40. 103,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,159. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $399.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.16. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.06 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.76.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

WLDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Willdan Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.