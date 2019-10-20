Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 113,403 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Frontline were worth $17,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Frontline by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 490,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 111,886 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Frontline during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Frontline by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Frontline alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of Frontline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Frontline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Frontline from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.98.

FRO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. 1,472,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,135,964. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -76.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Frontline Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.98 million. Frontline had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontline Ltd will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2018, the company's fleet consisted of 61 vessels, which included very large crude carrier, Suezmax, and LR2/Aframax tankers with an aggregate capacity of approximately 11.6 million deadweight ton.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontline Ltd (NYSE:FRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.