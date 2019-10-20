Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up 0.8% of Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,220,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,667,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 546,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $70.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.50. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $55.16 and a 52-week high of $71.81.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.4585 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.