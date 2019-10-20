Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 2.2% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 125,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,958,000 after acquiring an additional 15,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $119.24 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $91.68 and a 12 month high of $121.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.38.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5523 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

