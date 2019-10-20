ValuEngine Downgrades Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRC opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. Virco Mfg. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other news, insider Bassey Yau sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,262.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,840 shares of company stock worth $140,248. Corporate insiders own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 769,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,015 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 4.95% of Virco Mfg. worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

