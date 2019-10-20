ValuEngine Downgrades Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Triple-S Management from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Triple-S Management from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSE GTS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.34. 185,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,693. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $333.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.22. Triple-S Management has a one year low of $12.66 and a one year high of $27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $878.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.75 million. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triple-S Management during the third quarter worth $323,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 40.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Triple-S Management by 3.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 146,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at $5,580,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Triple-S Management in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

