ValuEngine Downgrades Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

BECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.64.

BECN stock opened at $32.89 on Wednesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 3,207,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.08 per share, with a total value of $102,886,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 10,550,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

