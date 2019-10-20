Value Partners Group (OTCMKTS:VPGLF) Shares Down 4.3%

Value Partners Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VPGLF)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, 17,674 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 57,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62.

Value Partners Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VPGLF)

Value Partners Group Limited is an asset management holding company. The firm manages separate client focused portfolios. It primarily provides investment management services to investment funds and managed accounts. Value Partners Group Limited was founded on November 10, 2006 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands with an additional office in Central, Hong Kong.

