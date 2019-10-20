Value Line, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) declared a dividend on Friday, October 18th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th.

Value Line stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.22 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.72. Value Line has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $30.64.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 31.80%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), options, and convertible securities.

