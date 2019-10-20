Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvectra Corp (NASDAQ:NVTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectra during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 1,431.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 12,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Nuvectra by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nuvectra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvectra to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuvectra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvectra from $18.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NVTR traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,499,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,066. Nuvectra Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average is $3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Nuvectra had a negative net margin of 99.08% and a negative return on equity of 58.23%. The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nuvectra Corp will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Nuvectra Company Profile

Nuvectra Corporation, a neurostimulation medical device company, develops and commercializes neurostimulation technology platform for the treatment of various disorders in neuroscience and clinical markets. The company offers Algovita, a spinal cord stimulation system for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and limbs.

