Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Receives “Hold” Rating from Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research restated their hold rating on shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Vaccinex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ VCNX traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,161. The stock has a market cap of $82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.76. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.86.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 306.27% and a negative net margin of 6,349.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaccinex will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vaccinex news, Director Albert Friedberg bought 1,838,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $7,499,998.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Zauderer acquired 183,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $750,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,023,111 shares of company stock worth $8,254,198 over the last three months. 69.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vaccinex (VCNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.