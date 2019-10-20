US Gold (USAU) & The Competition Critical Review

US Gold (NASDAQ: USAU) is one of 55 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare US Gold to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares US Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Gold N/A -97.47% -93.69% US Gold Competitors -445.58% 15.77% 2.05%

US Gold has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, US Gold’s peers have a beta of -0.77, indicating that their average stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for US Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 US Gold Competitors 559 1554 1621 91 2.33

US Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.70, indicating a potential upside of 232.43%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 75.51%. Given US Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe US Gold is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of US Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of US Gold shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares US Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio US Gold N/A -$8.05 million -1.85 US Gold Competitors $7.43 billion $1.41 billion 11.20

US Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than US Gold. US Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About US Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration and development company in the United States. It has a portfolio of development and exploration properties. The company's properties include the Copper King project, an advanced stage gold and copper exploration and development project located in southeast Wyoming; Keystone project, an exploration property on the Cortez Trend in Nevada; and the Gold Bar North project, a gold exploration property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company is based in Elko, Nevada.

