US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on USCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Concrete from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

USCR stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $864.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that US Concrete will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $80,787.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,467 shares of company stock valued at $164,216. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in US Concrete during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in US Concrete by 1,359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in US Concrete by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in US Concrete by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

