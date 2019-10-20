US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on USCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Concrete from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of US Concrete in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of US Concrete from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Concrete from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.
USCR stock opened at $52.98 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.02. US Concrete has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $864.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
In other US Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $80,787.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,467 shares of company stock valued at $164,216. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in US Concrete during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in US Concrete by 1,359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in US Concrete by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in US Concrete by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,324 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.
US Concrete Company Profile
U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.
See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors
Receive News & Ratings for US Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.