US Capital Advisors Weighs in on HollyFrontier Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for HollyFrontier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.37.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $54.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $47.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.08.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,917,000 after purchasing an additional 39,797 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 21.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,796,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 321,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,049 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 244.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,919,000 after purchasing an additional 827,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 94.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,154,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,441,000 after purchasing an additional 561,478 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

