US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.51. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.79 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.64 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $10.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.76 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $202.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.68.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $123.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,359,563 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,055,502,000 after purchasing an additional 110,334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,623,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,788,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,490,193 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,767,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,677 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 203.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,150,495 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $638,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,254,756 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $346,916,000 after purchasing an additional 76,852 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson purchased 500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $121.01 per share, with a total value of $60,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,034.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 5,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $788,626.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,477,439.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.95%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

