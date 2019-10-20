Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Expected to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) – DOWLING & PARTN lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Unum Group in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. DOWLING & PARTN analyst H. Lee now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.38. DOWLING & PARTN also issued estimates for Unum Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNM. Barclays set a $36.00 target price on shares of Unum Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of UNM opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.58. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $38.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,945,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 376.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,369,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662,577 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,511,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,924 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,483,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after acquiring an additional 232,087 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 9.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,414,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,019,000 after acquiring an additional 208,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

