United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given a $150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has been assigned a $150.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $99.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.40.
NYSE URI traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $128.66. 2,102,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.66.
In related news, Director Donald C. Roof purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Filippo Passerini purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 38,658.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,631,000 after acquiring an additional 929,745 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in United Rentals by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,571,000 after acquiring an additional 611,715 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4,277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 266,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 260,526 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,526,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 233,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after acquiring an additional 182,503 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.