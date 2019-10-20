United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given a $150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) has been assigned a $150.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $166.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie set a $99.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.40.

NYSE URI traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $128.66. 2,102,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,914. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. United Rentals has a 1-year low of $94.28 and a 1-year high of $142.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.66.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Donald C. Roof purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Filippo Passerini purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 38,658.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,631,000 after acquiring an additional 929,745 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its holdings in United Rentals by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,571,000 after acquiring an additional 611,715 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4,277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 266,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 260,526 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,526,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 359.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 233,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,936,000 after acquiring an additional 182,503 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

