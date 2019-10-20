Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Ultrapar Participacoes alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ultrapar Participacoes in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised Ultrapar Participacoes from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ultrapar Participacoes from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.23.

Shares of UGP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.68. 418,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,431. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 109.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,162,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 193.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,381,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,200,000 after buying an additional 3,546,030 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,571,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after buying an additional 1,785,560 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 749.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,994,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,451,000 after buying an additional 1,759,771 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after buying an additional 657,505 shares during the period. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

See Also: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participacoes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.