UBS Group Cuts UGI (NYSE:UGI) Price Target to $58.00

UGI (NYSE:UGI) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

UGI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of UGI in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of UGI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $48.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. UGI has a twelve month low of $45.94 and a twelve month high of $59.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.57.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). UGI had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Analysts expect that UGI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its stake in UGI by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 35,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its stake in UGI by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in UGI by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its stake in UGI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

