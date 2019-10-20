UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,537 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,099 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,537 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BBT Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter worth $392,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 326.9% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 335,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,782,000 after purchasing an additional 257,049 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 80.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 20.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 285,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 735,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 217,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $119,966.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,679.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,326 shares of company stock worth $415,474. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.71. The stock had a trading volume of 320,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,446. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.97. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.27 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYNA. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Dougherty & Co upgraded Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

