UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 149 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.08. The stock had a trading volume of 646,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,476. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.14. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $94.72 and a 12 month high of $121.33.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.7159 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.