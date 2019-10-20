UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Akorn worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Akorn by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Akorn by 556.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Akorn by 2,948.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Akorn by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akorn during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.00 price target on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akorn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Akorn from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akorn has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.55.

In other news, Director Steven J. Meyer bought 20,000 shares of Akorn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.61. 1,744,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,430. Akorn, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $3.73.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Akorn had a negative net margin of 72.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.97 million. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Akorn Company Profile

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

