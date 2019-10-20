UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of ORBCOMM worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,636,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 61,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,321,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,466 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,641,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 194,201 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,869,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 191,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,145,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

In other news, CFO Constantine Milcos bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $78,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at $253,926.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,497. ORBCOMM Inc has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $368.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.04.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. ORBCOMM’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.