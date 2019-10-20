UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 6,198 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KREF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 115,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,298,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,786,000 after buying an additional 89,641 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 101.6% in the second quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 1,734,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after buying an additional 874,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 11.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 630,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after buying an additional 65,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 435.0% in the second quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 347,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 282,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 151,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,321. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $18.54 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 637.35, a quick ratio of 637.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 89.58%.

In other news, CEO Christen E.J. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $95,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

