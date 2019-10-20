UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 4,471 Shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.07% of New Senior Investment Group worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 122,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.08.

SNR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.97. 212,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.77. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.04 and a 1 year high of $7.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.23%.

About New Senior Investment Group

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

