Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.14.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on Twilio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Twilio from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Twilio from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company.

In other Twilio news, COO George Hu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total value of $132,930.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 21,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $3,218,104.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,871 shares of company stock worth $17,284,940 over the last quarter. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Twilio by 94.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 56.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.35. 4,509,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,383,632. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 1.18. Twilio has a 12-month low of $62.43 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.21, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.18). Twilio had a negative net margin of 23.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

