Tuttle Tactical Management Purchases New Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,180,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,749,000 after acquiring an additional 787,736 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 27,381.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 568,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,476,000 after acquiring an additional 566,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,472,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,398,000 after purchasing an additional 323,919 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 698,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 294,186 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 27,432.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 257,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.29.

NASDAQ IDXX traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $282.83. 229,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.79. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.11 and a fifty-two week high of $292.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.39 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $5,245,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 9,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.86, for a total value of $2,386,349.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

