Tuttle Tactical Management Makes New $4.96 Million Investment in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000. S&P Global accounts for 1.3% of Tuttle Tactical Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 91.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 24.0% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,706,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,805,622,000 after buying an additional 339,310 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 160.9% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 272,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,056,000 after buying an additional 168,027 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $250.48. The stock had a trading volume of 999,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,386. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $252.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.54. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $156.68 and a 52-week high of $269.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.46, for a total value of $256,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,731 shares in the company, valued at $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,418 shares of company stock worth $5,666,549. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on S&P Global from $246.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus boosted their target price on S&P Global to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on S&P Global from $244.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.85.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

