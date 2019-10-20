Tuttle Tactical Management Invests $2.21 Million in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $240.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.79.

NEE traded up $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $232.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,152. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $226.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.18. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.78 and a twelve month high of $234.27.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.94%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $3,320,919.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,672,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,576 shares of company stock valued at $21,514,886 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

