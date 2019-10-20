Tuttle Tactical Management Acquires Shares of 25,315 Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fiserv by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,136,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,611,000 after buying an additional 3,933,642 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 302.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,670,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,798 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2,018.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,487,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,961,594,000 after purchasing an additional 883,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 11.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,508,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $682,004,000 after purchasing an additional 758,149 shares during the last quarter.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $4,954,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 372,447 shares in the company, valued at $40,112,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $2,591,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,118,310.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $15,486,250. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $106.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

FISV traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $105.67. 3,308,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,157,731. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $109.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 53.08%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

