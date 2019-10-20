Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.20.

TRUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price objective on Trupanion and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on Trupanion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub lowered Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

Get Trupanion alerts:

In related news, insider Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $120,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,473,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,478,046.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $510,526. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Trupanion by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $406,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUP stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $779.30 million, a PE ratio of -743.67 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.17 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.