Truegame Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (TGAME)

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Truegame token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Livecoin. Truegame has a market capitalization of $287,958.00 and approximately $30,866.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Truegame has traded down 19% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003590 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00222954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.01156505 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029285 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00089067 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Truegame was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 tokens. Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . Truegame’s official website is ico.truegame.io . The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/@truegame

Truegame can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

