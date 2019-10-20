Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

TROX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tronox and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $8.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67. Tronox has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 3.35.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $791.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 83,510 shares in the company, valued at $634,676. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne A. Hinman bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,604. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Tronox by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

