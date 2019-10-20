Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,487 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 274.5% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 48.9% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.41. The company had a trading volume of 27,654,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,875,502. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $142.37. The stock has a market cap of $1,074.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.14 and its 200 day moving average is $132.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The firm had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.58, for a total transaction of $1,220,220.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,212,520.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $5,410,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares in the company, valued at $26,785,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho set a $152.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

