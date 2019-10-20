Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $11,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA grew its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $141.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,682. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $111.08 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.20.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.65.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

