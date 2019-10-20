Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Transportadora de Gas del Sur, S.A. transports natural gas in Argentina. The Company’s pipeline systems connect major gas fields in southern and western Argentina with distributors of gas in those areas and in the greater Buenos Aires area. Transportadora’s service area contains approximately 4.7 million end users, including approximately 2.7 milliom in the greater Buenos Aires area. “

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

TGS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.25.

NYSE:TGS remained flat at $$8.07 during trading hours on Friday. 255,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,133. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.69. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $230.99 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.65% and a return on equity of 52.61%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,203 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 49,310 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.58% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.