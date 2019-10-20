TransferCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $244.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One TransferCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and YoBit. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $26,679.00 and $244.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00013659 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Profile

TX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,110,328 coins. The official website for TransferCoin is txproject.io . The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw . TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev . The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TransferCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

