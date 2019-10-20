Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) is DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s 3rd Largest Position

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 5.1% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $17,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,944,000 after buying an additional 219,700 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1,018.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 44,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 40,918 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 364,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $80.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. CIBC set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.56.

Shares of TD stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $47.73 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.556 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.53%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

