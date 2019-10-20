Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Set at $22.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has been assigned a $22.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

Shares of TORXF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.65. 45,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.