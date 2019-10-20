Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Set at $22.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) has been assigned a $22.00 price target by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 73.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC initiated coverage on Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of TORXF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.65. 45,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,374. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $16.54.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

