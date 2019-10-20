Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 947 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares in the company, valued at $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,175,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.56. 10,320,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,220,965. The stock has a market cap of $384.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $91.11 and a one year high of $121.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.81 and a 200-day moving average of $112.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

